Headlines

Supreme Court to hear Justice Loya death case today

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Loya death case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday will hear the pleas filed by three petitioners seeking a SIT probe into the alleged mysterious death of Special CBI judge Justice BH Loya.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra will be hearing the petitions.

The top court had asked the Maharashtra government, earlier in the month, to submit the postmortem report of the CBI judge, who had died in alleged suspicious circumstances in 2014, citing that the “matter was very serious.”

According to reports, Maharashtra-based journalist Lone and activist Tehseen Poonavala had filed independent pleas seeking a fair probe into the death of Justice Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, involving various police officers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

gang raped gang raped
941
Crime

Class-IX girl abducted, gang raped in Odisha
rape rape
932
Headlines

Another woman raped by father-in-law in Odisha
Ekamra Walks Ekamra Walks
876
Twin City

Architecture students from Mangalore join XUB counterparts to learn Kalingan temple style
To Top