Supreme Court grants bail to Sura Baba

Bhubaneswar: The Supreme Court today granted bail to Sura Baba alias Surendranath Mishra in a land fraud case lodged against him by a disciple from Chhatrapur area in Ganjam district, informed his counsel Ashok Panigrahy.

The Orissa High Court had earlier rejected his bail plea in the case on two earlier occasions, the last being on August 3, following which Sura Baba had moved the apex court for bail.

Notably, a person had lodged a complaint against Sura Baba and his son at the Chhatrapur police station on charges of land fraud.

Surendra was arrested on August 31, 2015 from Trahi Achyuta ashram, a sprawling 14-acre property at Jhinti Sasan in Khurda district for allegedly indulging in various illegal activities including encroachment of government lands and sexually exploiting women followers.