Most Popular

Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.3K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
elephants elephants
919
State at Large

Elephant herd creates panic on NH 215 in Keonjhar
Hockey World League Hockey World League
863
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top