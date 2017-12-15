New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday extended Aadhaar-linking of bank accounts, mobile phones and all government schemes to March 31, 2018.

However, the order is an interim or temporary one, which will be in effect till the court decides whether making Aadhaar-linking mandatory for welfare schemes and financial transactions, like getting a loan or filing taxes, violates the constitutional right to privacy.

The top court will start hearings on that issue on January 17.

On Thursday, the top court reserved its interim order on pleas that sought a stay on the Centre’s decision on mandatory Aadhaar linking with several welfare schemes.

The Centre had on Wednesday extended by three months till March 31, 2018, the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar and PAN for all bank accounts and certain financial transactions.