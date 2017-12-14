Supreme Court Constitution bench to hear pleas against Aadhaar tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its interim order for tomorrow on a batch of pleas seeking a stay on the government’s decision of mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various welfare schemes, as the Centre extended the deadline up to 31 March next year.

The final hearing on the petitions challenging the Aadhaar scheme itself would commence from 17 January next year.

The Centre had on Wednesday extended by three months till March 31, 2018 the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar and PAN for all bank accounts and certain financial transactions.

For people who do not have the 12-digit Unique Identification number yet, the deadline had been extended to March 31 last week.For linking Aadhaar to mobile numbers, the Centre has left the decision to the Supreme Court – the current deadline is February 6, 2018.