Headlines

Supreme Court Constitution bench to hear pleas against Aadhaar tomorrow

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its interim order for tomorrow on a batch of pleas seeking a stay on the government’s decision of mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various welfare schemes, as the Centre extended the deadline up to 31 March next year.

The final hearing on the petitions challenging the Aadhaar scheme itself would commence from 17 January next year.

The Centre had on Wednesday extended by three months till March 31, 2018 the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar and PAN for all bank accounts and certain financial transactions.

For people who do not have the 12-digit Unique Identification number yet, the deadline had been extended to March 31 last week.For linking Aadhaar to mobile numbers, the Centre has left the decision to the Supreme Court – the current deadline is February 6, 2018.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.3K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
Hockey World League Hockey World League
839
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany
elephants elephants
794
State at Large

Elephant herd creates panic on NH 215 in Keonjhar

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top