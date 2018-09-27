PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Supreme Court asks Odisha lawyers to call off stir

Bhubaneswar:  Intervening into the month-long cease work agitation by lawyers of Orissa High Court and other subordinate courts, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed them to end their strike and join the court work.

Acting on a public interest litigation (PIL), the apex court restrained the Orissa High Court Bar Association and other bar associations from going ahead with the strike.

The lawyers of the Orissa High Court and subordinate courts are on cease work agitation since August 29 after one of their colleagues was allegedly assaulted by police in Cuttack on August 28.

The apex court also directed director general of police (DGP) Rajendra Prasad Sharma to hand over the investigation of police-lawyer spat to the inspector general (IG) of the Crime Branch.

Soon after getting a copy of the Supreme Court order, the High Court lawyers convened an emergency meeting on Friday morning to decide further course of action. The lawyers are likely to resume their work from Friday.

