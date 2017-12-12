Headlines

Supplies Department raids paddy Mandi in Malkangiri, 3 arrested

Pragativadi News Service
Malkangiri: In a bid to crack illegal paddy procurement racket, Civil Supplies Department officials raided a paddy Mandi in Kaladapalli here today.

The officials have detained three middlemen on the charges of purchasing paddy crops from local farmers at lower price and selling the same in the Mandi. However, five other middlemen managed to flee from the spot during the raid.

The detainees were later handed over to Padia police.

On the other hand, Civil Supplies Department officials seized a truck and a mini truck while paddy crops were being smuggled to other states. Acting on complaints filed before the district Collector by some farmers, the officials conducted a raid and seized two vehicles loaded with paddy. Three persons were taken into custody.

“It came to our notice that middlemen are involved in selling paddy at the facility after buying them in low price from farmers which is illegal. While cases against eight have been lodged at Padia Police Station, three of them have been arrested,” informed Manoj Pradhan, food supply department official.

“While the exact amount of the paddy seized is being assessed, department would hold more such raids in the coming days,” he added.

