Supplementary budget of Rs 9,828.57 Cr tabled in Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera today laid the supplementary budget of Rs 9,828.57 for 2017-18 financial year in the State Legislative Assembly for approval during its ongoing Winter Session.

Keeping in view the needs and expectations of the people in a welfare state, the supplementary budget is aimed at fulfilling the requirement of funds for public welfare and developmental activities in the state mainly through reallocation of available sources and receipt of tied-up resources from various sources.

The following are the highlights of administrative expenditure, disaster response fund and transfers from state:

–Rs 1400 crore is provided towards fiscal incentive to IOCL in the form of interest free loan for the years 2016-17 and 2017-18 @ Rs 700 crore per annum as per revised agreement signed between Government of Odisha and IOCL.

–Rs 10 crore provided for Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

–Rs 31 crore is provided for payment of salary to contractual employees in revised scale of Pay.

–Rs 1,142.38 crore is provided for Disaster Response against the year-end balance available in State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

–Rs 80 crore towards assignment of 2% of the stamp duty collection in urban areas to the development authorities.

–Rs 96.18 crore towards salary for regularization of Shikshya Sahayaks.

–Rs 81.85 crore for clearance of water rate for the water used from irrigation source of water supply.

–Rs 12 crore is provided for Grants to OLIC for salary.

–Rs 16.73 crore is provided towards incentive to OLIC for completed work.

–Rs 1 crore for maintenance of Rajiv Bhawan.

–Rs 4.22 crore is provided towards remuneration of cook-cum-attendants of ST & SC hostels.

–Rs 1.45 crore is provided for conduct of by-election in Bijepur.

–Rs 2.17 crore is provided for payment of special allowances to doctors working in remote areas.

–Rs 32.08 crore is provided for Jharsuguda Air Strip.

Apart from the above proposal of allocations, Rs 9.96 crore is provided towards support for MDM (Mid-day-meal) and Rs 17.20 crore is provided for Odisha Hockey World Cup 2018.