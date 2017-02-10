Headlines

Superstar Rajinikanth may launch political party

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Rajinikanth

Chennai: In an ongoing twist in Tamil Nadu political drama, it is learnt that superstar Rajinikanth may soon launch his own political party sources said.

As per sources, the 66-year old star has been advised by senior RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy to float his own political party.

Gurumurthy’s proposal is part of a BJP plan to enter the state riding on the massive popularity and cult status enjoyed by Rajinikanth in Tamil Nadu sources said.

BJP plans to project Rajinikanth as the chief ministerial face in Tamil Nadu. Elections in Tamil Nadu, however, are not due in the immediate future.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar and his dear friend Amitabh Bachchan have reportedly advised him not to venture into politics.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017 Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017
8.3K
Headlines

Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017
Buddhaditya angry over Loafer debate Buddhaditya angry over Loafer debate
6.8K
Latest News Update

Buddhaditya can’t take Odia film criticism!
Miscreants slit girls’s throat Miscreants slit girls’s throat
4.6K
Crime

Miscreants slit girl’s throat
Anubhav Anubhav
4.0K
Entertainment

In pics: Happy marriage anniversary Anubhav and Barsha
BSNL BSNL
3.7K
Business

BSNL offers 1GB data at Rs 36
To Top