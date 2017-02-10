Superstar Rajinikanth may launch political party

Chennai: In an ongoing twist in Tamil Nadu political drama, it is learnt that superstar Rajinikanth may soon launch his own political party sources said.

As per sources, the 66-year old star has been advised by senior RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy to float his own political party.

Gurumurthy’s proposal is part of a BJP plan to enter the state riding on the massive popularity and cult status enjoyed by Rajinikanth in Tamil Nadu sources said.

BJP plans to project Rajinikanth as the chief ministerial face in Tamil Nadu. Elections in Tamil Nadu, however, are not due in the immediate future.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar and his dear friend Amitabh Bachchan have reportedly advised him not to venture into politics.