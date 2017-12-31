Superstar Rajinikanth to launch his own political party and contest next assembly polls

Chennai: Ending all speculations, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday declared that he would launch his own party. Making the announcement, the actor said that he would contest upcoming elections.

Rajinikanth said his party will contest all 234 seats of the state in the next assembly elections in 2021. The decision to contest the 2019 parliamentary elections will be taken at an appropriate time.

The veteran actor made the announcement at Chennai’s Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam.

The actor said he was not entering politics to seek power. “The Chief Minister’s post came to me long time ago, I kept away. I did not have the intention of getting the post of CM when I was in my 40s,” Rajinikanth said.

The death of Jayalalithaa unleashed a power struggle within the ruling AIADMK over the last year that saw a split between Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam, a patch-up between the two factions, and then a loss in the RK Nagar by-election.