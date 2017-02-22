Entertainment

Superstar Nagarjuna’s son Akhil’s wedding called off

Pragativadi News Service
Nagarjuna

Mumbai: Tollywood superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna’s younger son Akhil’s wedding to Hyderabad based fashion designer Shriya Bhupal has reportedly been called off.

Akhil got engaged to Shriya in last December, last year. The couple was supposed to tie the knot in May this year.

As per sources, both families have mutually called off the wedding and guests, who were to attend Akhil and Shriya’s destination wedding in Italy, have been informed about the decision.

However, the families have neither disclosed the reason for calling off the wedding nor have they released any official statement on the matter.

Before got engaged the duo was dating almost two years.

Notably, Akhil will be next seen in Vikram Kumar’s next movie, who has previously worked with Nagarjuna in the Telugu film Manam.

