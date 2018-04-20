Super Cup 2018 Final: Bengaluru FC beat East Bengal to lift inaugural trophy

Headlines

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Bengaluru FC won the 2018 Super Cup by defeating East Bengal 4-1 in the final played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Friday.

The JSW Group-owned side had earlier ended their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign as runners-up to Chennaiyin FC in the final played over a month ago.

However, they maintained their run of lifting a trophy each season since their inception in 2013/14 with their Super Cup victory. The knock-out competition was introduced by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to replace the Federation Cup, which incidentally was won by Bengaluru FC last season.

The Blues entered the tournament in the Round-of-16 phase. They first came from behind to defeat Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1 and then emerged 3-1 winners over I-League runners-up NEROCA FC in the quarter-final.

In the semi-final, they faced former I-League rivals Mohun Bagan. They won the game 4-2 despite being a goal and a man down in the first half.

Meeting another familiar opponent in the final, Bengaluru FC defeated East Bengal 4-1. In a similar start, they let the opposition score first but managed to score four goals to lift the trophy in trying conditions.

Venezuelan striker Miku was adjudged as the ‘Hero of the Tournament’ for his six goals. Captain Sunil Chhetri managed to score five goals as both of them registered a hat-trick each.

