Sunstroke death toll rises to 8 in State

Bhubaneswar: As Odisha sizzled in the blistering summer heat, the sunstroke toll mounted to eight in the state today. The Special Relief Commissioner’s office said three sunstroke deaths have been reported from Angul district, two each from Sambalpur and Bargarh, and one from Balangir district.

As the state virtually turned into a cauldron, the mercury breached the 43-degree Celsius mark in at least five places and the 40-degree Celsius mark in 13 places, the MeT office said.

Balangir was the hottest place recording 45.7 degree Celsius, followed by 45.5 degree Celsius at Titlagarh. The maximum temperature touched 44.7 degree Celsius at Angul, while it was 44.5 degree Celsius at Bhawanipatna, 44.4 degree Celsius at Malkangiri, 42.6 degree Celsius at Jharsuguda and 42.3 degree Celsius at Dhenkanal, the weather office said.