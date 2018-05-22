Sunrisers Hyderabad sets 140-run target for CSK

Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to score 139 runs for the loss of seven wickets against Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Carlos Brathwaite of Sunrisers scored 43 off 29 balls while Kane Williamson chipped in with 24 off 15 balls. Dwayne Bravo (2/25 in 4 overs) and Lungi Ngidi (1/20 in 4 overs) were the most impressive bowlers for the CSK side.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers 139/7 (Carlos Brathwaite 43 off 29 balls, Kane Williamson 24 off 15 balls, Lungi Ngidi 1/20, Dwayne Bravo 2/25) vs CSK.