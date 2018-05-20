Sunny Leone’s first look in ‘Veermahadevi’ revealed

Mumbai: Bold and Beautiful actress Sunny Leone is all ready to make her debut as a lead actor in Telegu and Tamil Bilingual film titled “Veermahadevi”. The first look of the film in which she plays the title role has been revealed and is going viral online. The actor is seen on a horse valiantly fighting her opponents and it gives all the indications that Veermahadevi is a period flick about a brave Queen.

Directed by VC Vadivudaiyan, the film is being bankrolled by Ponse Steven under his banner Steeves Corner on a budget of Rs 100 crores.

According to reports, the historical film is being made in five different languages – Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu – simultaneously.

On the release of the first look, Sunny Leone had tweeted: “Are you ready? My first look in & as #Veeramadevi comes out today!!#veeramahadevi #veermahadevi @steevescorner #sunnyleoneinsouth.”