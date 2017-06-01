Sunny Leone narrowly escapes plane crash in Maharashtra

Mumbai: A private plane ferrying Sunny Leone apparently ‘almost crashed’ through bad weather in Maharashtra on Wednesday. The 36-year-old actress was en route Mumbai with her husband Daniel Weber when the plane reportedly made an emergency landing at the Aurangabad airport.
However, the actor and her husband Daniel Weber, who was with her on the plane, are safe.
Sunny Leone continued the rest of the journey by road and thanked the pilots for getting them through safely and wrote in a tweet.
In a series of tweets, she elaborated, “Have to thank the pilots 4doing such an amazing job getting us through&alive. But you know it’s bad when the pilot starts praying mid air!”
Sunny thanked her pilots and wrote, “Our pilots were so amazing. Our lives were in their hands and they saved us!”
She also thanked her well-wishers for their concern and said that no one was hurt.
Sunny Leone made her debut in Bollywood with Jism 2 in 2012, and has featured in the films Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela. Prior to her cameo in Sonakshi Sinha’s April release Noor, Sunny featured in the song Laila Main Laila in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.
Sunny Leone will be seen next in Tera Intezaar with Arbaaz Khan.