Sunny Leone is all set to reveal her entire life in a biopic

Mumbai: It’s really good news for fans of Sunny Leone as the actress-model is all set to reveal her entire life in a biopic.

‘Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone’, will be streamed on ZEE5, a digital platform which has a plethora of original content for the viewers.

While Rysa will play the younger version of the actress in the biopic, Sunny will play herself for the later part of her life.

However, her husband Daniel Weber will not be bringing his character to life in the show.

The show will revolve around Sunny, born as Karenjit and will trace her journey from her entry to the adult film industry and her subsequent rise in the Hindi film and television industry.