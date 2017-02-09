Sunki Landmine Blast: Case registered against five Maoists

Koraput: Police on Wednesday has registered a case against five Maoists for their alleged involvement in the Sunki ghat landmine blast in Koraput which killed eight policemen on February 1.

The Pottangi police have lodged FIR against Koraput-Srikakulam Maoist division chief Suresh, Karuna, Ranjit, Malesu and Aandru.

The police has also submitted list of items seized from the blast site in Koraput Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court.

Meanwhile, the police have handed over the case to Crime Branch for investigation.

It may be noted here that eight Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) jawans died and five others were critically injured in the landmine blast in Sunki ghat while they were travelling in a police vehicle towards Angul to attend a training programme.