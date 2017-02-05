Sunki Ghat blast: OSAP Asst Commandant suspended for dereliction in duty

Koraput: The Odisha Government on Sunday suspended Gopabandhu Tripathy, an assistant commandant in OSAP IV Battalion for dereliction in his duties which led to the horrific Sunki Ghat blast incident on Wednesday.

Informing about the development Special Secretary to Home Department Lalit Das said Tripathy has been suspended from his duties until further notice.

Notably, as many as 8 police personnel were killed and five others were injured during a landmine blast near Mungarbhumi on Sunki Ghat in Koraput district. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening as 13 OSAP personnel mostly drivers going for a police official training at Angul in a vehicle fell victim to a landmine blast.

Police Intel confirmed that the attack was a well planned stint of violence by left wing extremists against the security officials besides there was laxness in security measures adopted by the police which led to the incident.

The Crime Branch was handed over the investigation into the case. It had interrogated as many as 10 persons and has collected lot of crucial information.