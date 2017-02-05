Sunki Ghat blast : Govt announces compensation

Koraput: The State Government on Sunday declared compensation for the Sunki Ghat blast victims.

The Additional Director General of Police (ADG) headquarters announced Rs 10 lakh to the five victims who were injured during the landmine blast. The financial assistance will be given to the police personnel currently under treatment at Vishakhapatnam.

Notably, as many as 8 OSAP police personnel were killed during a landmine blast in Mungarbhumi on Sunki Ghat in Koraput district on Wednesday. Five others were also injured during the incident and were subsequently shifted to a hospital at Vishakhapatnam. All of them mostly drivers were going for a police official training at Angul.

The Crime Branch is investigating into the case. Police sources said it was a pre planned attack by the left wing extremists.