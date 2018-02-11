Sunjuwan camp attack: Five soldiers, one civilian dead; Army guns down four terrorists

Jammu: Five soldiers and a civilian have died after terrorists stormed the Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu on Saturday, in one of the worst terror attacks since Uri in 2016, in which 19 soldiers were killed.

Nine people have been injured. Four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists have been killed so far, as per sources.

At least two to three terrorists are still operating inside the base, sources said.

The Sunjuwan Army camp has over 150 houses in the campus. Most of these apartments have been cleared and the occupants have been moved out.

A group of heavily armed JeM terrorists struck the sprawling camp of the 36 brigade of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry in the early hours on Saturday, triggering a gun battle which left two junior commissioned officers and one Non-commissioned officer of the Army dead.

A high alert has been sounded in Jammu and security beefed up in and around the city.

The terrorists reportedly entered from the back of the camp. It is believed to be a suicide attack by JeM terrorists, police said.