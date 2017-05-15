Sunita Kejriwal, Kapil Mishra in war of words

New Delhi: A day after Kapil Mishra brought serious corruption charges against Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal’s wife on Monday said that the suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader would face the consequences of the false allegations he has made.

Lashing out at Mishra, Sunita Kejriwal tweeted: “Law of nature never errs, seeds of betrayal, false allegations sown, so shall he (Kapil Mishra) reap. Inevitable.”

In response, the sacked AAP minister said that Mrs Kejriwal is unaware of the conspiracies being hatched at her own home.

Mishra alleged that the party concealed around Rs 36 crore from the party workers and the government.

Responding to Sunita Kejriwal’s statement, Mishra tweeted: she was unaware of the truth behind these allegations; he said Sunita Kejriwal is worried over the declining fortunes of her husband.