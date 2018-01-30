Sundergarh police arrests two youths on charges of gang raping minor girl

Rourkela: Sundergarh police today arrested two youths for allegedly gang raping a Class IV girl in Talsara village in the district.

The arrested have been identified as Chhotu Binjhia and Jetu Pradhan.

According to reports, the youths had abducted the minor girl yesterday night while she was watching a dance programme in her village.

They took her to a field near a graveyard and raped taking turns.

The victim’s family informed the missing of the girl to local police following which police along with villagers had launched a search operation and rescued the girl today morning from the field where she was left abandoned.

The rape survivor and accused have been sent for medical examination and investigation is underway, said a senior police official.