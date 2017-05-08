Sundergarh BJD workers threaten for mass resignation

Sundergarh: As the most awaited minister reshuffle was held on Saturday and the oath taking ceremony was conducted on Sunday, there was no representation in the council of ministers from the Sundargarh district.

Rajgangpur MLA Mangala Kishan said that there should have a Minister from Sundargarh district in the new team of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, while the Sundargarh BJD organisational secretary threatened there would be mass resignation of BJD workers.

There are seven Assembly seats and one Parliament seat in the district. The BJD workers here in the district opined that Sundergarh, being a mineral and industry rich district, has been a major contributor to the State exchequer in form of revenues from various sources. Therefore, during formation of State Cabinet, Sundegarh should have been given its due importance and at least, there should have been one Minster from the district. But since 2014 general elections, the district did not have any representation in the State Cabinet.

Significantly, out of seven Assembly seats in Sundargarh district, veteran tribal leader Mangala Kisan of BJD has been representing Rajgangpur constituency and former Transport Minister Subrat Tarai of BJD is representing Raghunathpalli constituency. Both being former Ministers of Naveen Patnaik’s Cabinet earlier, supporters of both these leaders were expecting to get a berth in the recent Ministry reformation.

Kissan with his clean image and seniority was considered as a front runner for a berth but when the list of new Ministers was declared on Sunday, neither he nor Subrat Tarai was included.

On Sunday afternoon, district BJD organisational secretary Lalatendu Parida and close aide of Kishan threatened of mass resignation of BJD workers protesting the apathy to Sundargarh district.