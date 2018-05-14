Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor charged with abetment to suicide

New Delhi: Delhi Police today filed a charge sheet in the mysterious death of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

The charge sheet concluded that Pushkar killed herself and hence no one has been charged with murder. The charge sheet was filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh under sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Tharoor is mentioned in the second column as a suspect.

The court is likely to take cognisance of the chargesheet on May 24, where the Delhi Police would press for summoning Tharoor. The public prosecutor said that as per legal procedure Tharoor can only be summoned by the court as he is a suspect in the case.

Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room on January 17, 2014.