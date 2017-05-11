Sun stroke death toll touches 33

Bhubaneswar: The death toll in the state reported due to sun-stroke in the state has been raised to 33 on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), out of 33 deaths, the Government has completed enquiry into eight cases. Three sun-stroke death cases have been confirmed while five others died due to other reasons. As such, three death cases are confirmed officiallyresulting from sun stroke.

As per sources, seven from Angul, five from Sambalpur, three from Bargarhand three death cases from Khurda were reported due to sun stroke. Similarly, two cases from each area including Dhenkanal, Kendrapra, Keonjhar, Mayubhanj and Sundargarh were reported. While 1 person each from the area of Bolangir, balasore, Bhadrak, Nabrangpur and Nuapada were died of sun stroke.

Seven cases were reported alone from Angul district while Sambalpur and Khurdha districts recorded five and three cases respectively. Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh recorded two cases each so far.

Meanwhile, marginal dip in temperature in many areas coupled with a nor’wester brought some respite from the scorching heat across the state. Mercury breached the 40-degree mark in only two towns, Angul and Titilagarh.