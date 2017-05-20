Sun stroke death toll rises to 51 in state

Bhubaneswar: Death toll reported due to sun-stroke in the state rose to 51 on Friday as the searing heatwave remained unabated in the state.

According to a press release issued by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), out of 51 deaths, the Government has completed enquiry into seventeen cases. Six sun-stroke death cases have been confirmed while eleven others died due to other reasons, the release added.

Eight cases were reported from Angul district while Sambalpur, Khorda, Dhenkanal and Kendrapada districts recorded five cases each. Bargarh has recorded four cases so far.

Meanwhile, several parts of the State continued to reel under intense heat wave conditions with 9 major towns recording temperatures above 40 degree Celsius.

Malkangiri recorded today’s highest tempreture with 45.4degree Celsius while Bhubaneswar and Cuttuck recorded 39.6 and 39.4 degree Celsius.

According to the regional office of Indian Meteorological Office (IMD), maximum temperature in Titlagarh and Balangir were 44.5 and 44.3 degree respectively.