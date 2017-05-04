Summer Camp at Tata Steel: Around 18,000 students to take part

Keonjhar: A summer camp has been organised jointly by ASPIRE, a Delhi-based NGO,under Tata Steel’s Thousand Schools Project at Daitari Primary School in Keonjhar district.

Sources said, the 45-day long camps would be organized simultaneously in 363 schools in six blocks namely Danagadi and Sukinda in Jajpur, Harichandanpur and Joda in Keonjhar, and Koira and Kutra in Sundargarh districts of the state where the Thousand Schools Project of Tata Steel will be implemented. Around 18,000 children have already enrolled for 507 such camps that will run till June 15, 2017.

With an aim to engage children meaningfully and inculcate the habit of going to schools and learning, enhance involvement of the community in school governance and introduce Learning Enrichment Programme (LEP) – a component of Thousand Schools Project, this project is an important CSR intervention of Tata Steel in education sector of the state. In the camps the students are supposed to have activity based teaching including singing, dancing, playing fun games with the help teaching learning materials. Dignitaries have also distributed study materials to the students on the occasion.

Tata steel Education Head SmitaAgarwal, OMC Regional Manager ShyamSundarBarik, Secretary of ASPIRE, parents of children, PRI members of the area and local villagers were present on the occasion.