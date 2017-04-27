Headlines

Sukma attack: Maoists claim responsibility for killing 25 CRPF jawans

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
CRPF

Malkangiri: The Maoist organization today claimed itself responsible for the deadly ambush on a CRPF team in Chhatisgarh’s Sukma on Monday, which left 25 jawans killed and six injured. A top cadre of the Ultras informed media that the attack was a surge to avenge deaths of 9 Naxalites killed in Odisha in the past few days. The sudden strike by 300 Naxals was also a protest against atrocities of poor, he said.

Notably, about 300 Maoists attacked the CRPF men with rocket launchers and AK 47 assault rifles, outnumbering the 99-member team of soldiers.

A senior police officer said the attack was well planned. “It was an act of desperation. We have accepted it as a challenge and will review the strategy”, said Home Minister Rajnath Singh after paying homage to the martyrs.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

old baby old baby
14.7K
Latest News Update

In pics: 8 month old baby from Punjab Weighing 17 Kg
Ramdev Ramdev
8.0K
Latest News Update

Ramdev baba accident goes viral
Odia song Odia song
4.9K
Entertainment

Popular Odia Song “Jai Phula” in America gym center
Vajpayee Vajpayee
3.9K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik meets Atal Bihari Vajpayee, asks about health
coaches coaches
3.0K
Headlines

Railways to increase 3AC coaches in long distance trains
To Top