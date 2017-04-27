Sukma attack: Maoists claim responsibility for killing 25 CRPF jawans

Malkangiri: The Maoist organization today claimed itself responsible for the deadly ambush on a CRPF team in Chhatisgarh’s Sukma on Monday, which left 25 jawans killed and six injured. A top cadre of the Ultras informed media that the attack was a surge to avenge deaths of 9 Naxalites killed in Odisha in the past few days. The sudden strike by 300 Naxals was also a protest against atrocities of poor, he said.

Notably, about 300 Maoists attacked the CRPF men with rocket launchers and AK 47 assault rifles, outnumbering the 99-member team of soldiers.

A senior police officer said the attack was well planned. “It was an act of desperation. We have accepted it as a challenge and will review the strategy”, said Home Minister Rajnath Singh after paying homage to the martyrs.