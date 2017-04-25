Sukma attack: High alert sounded for Odisha border

Malkangiri: Following the major Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma, a high alert has been issued for Odisha border. Combing operation has been intensified along the state border to check infiltration. Some parts of the border have also been sealed.

Police DGP KB Singh has said that after the Sukma attack, the Odisha border is on high alert so that the Maoists involved in the Monday attack do not escape through Odisha. The combing has been intensified at Malkangiri, Nuapada, Nabarangpur and other districts of the border under the supervision of the respective SPs.

On Monday evening, Maoists attacked a CRPF camp in the Burkapal-Chintagufa area in south Bastar killing 25.

The Centre has condemned the attack while state government and Centre have joined hands to fight Maoists insurgency.