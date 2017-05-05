Suicide videos: Facebook to hire 3k to monitor content

New Delhi: In view of growing live suicides on social media, Facebook has announced it will add another 3,000 people to the review team of its strong 4,500 people to monitor the content.

Facebook’s review team will also work together with law enforcement agencies on this issue.

As per sources, Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a status update that “over the last few weeks, we’ve seen people hurting themselves and others on Facebook, either live or in video posted later. It’s heartbreaking, and I’ve been reflecting on how we can do better for our community”.

He also added, “Over the next year, we’ll be adding 3,000 people to our community operations team around the world, on top of the 4,500 we have today, to review the millions of reports we get every week, and improve the process for doing it quickly.”

On Facebook, a video, picture or any other piece of content reaches the review team after it is reported by users for flouting its “community guidelines”.

Notably, in recent years many live incidents of violence and suicides have seen on Facebook. Last month, a 32-year-old man from Sonepat in Haryana committed suicide and live streamed it on Facebook.