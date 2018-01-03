International

Suicide attack kills 14 in Nigeria mosque

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
suicide bomber

Kano: At least 14 worshippers were killed on Wednesday when a suicide bomber attacked a mosque on Nigeria’s border with Cameroon.

The suspected Boko Haram jihadist blew himself up amid worshippers inside the mosque in Gamboru around 5:00 am, shortly before morning prayers.

“Fourteen bodies have been pulled out of the rubble,” said Umar Kachalla, a civilian militiaman, who said the mosque had been completely destroyed.

“Only the muezzin has survived and we believe more bodies are buried under the debris,” said Kachalla. “The death toll may likely rise.”

An hour earlier, a patrol of vigilantes spotted four suspected suicide bombers on the outskirts of the town and arrested

Boko Haram’s eight-year insurgency against the government of Nigeria has spilled into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, killing around 20,000 people and displacing more than 2.6 million.

In August 2014, the group seized Gamboru, a trading hub along with neighbouring town of Ngala.

Nigerian troops retook both towns in September 2015 with the help of Chadian forces following months-long offensives.

Despite the recapture of the area, Boko Haram fighters continue to launch sporadic attacks, laying ambush on troops and vehicles as well as attacking and abducting farmers.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

TB medicine TB medicine
1.8K
Headlines

Girl dies consuming expired TB medicines in Odisha
Railways Railways
1.1K
Headlines

Over 2 lakh vacancies in Railways: Govt
viral video viral video
840
Crime

Video of girls stripped naked, sexually assaulted goes viral in Odisha

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top