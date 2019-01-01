Sudhir Bhargava takes oath as Chief Information Commissioner

New Delhi: Sudhir Bhargava took oath as the Chief Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission (CIC) on Tuesday.

Bhargava was administered oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan, a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Bhargava has been working as an Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission, the highest appeal body under the Right to Information Act, since June 2015.

Apart from appointing Bhargava as the new Chief Information Commissioner, the government last month appointed four new Information Commissioners, taking total strength of the CIC to seven.

The panel was functioning with three members against the sanctioned strength of 11, including the Chief Information Commissioner.