Sudarshan Pattnaik sets Guinness record with tallest sand castle

Puri: Internationally renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik today added another feather to his cap. He set a Guinness World Record by creating the tallest sand castle of the world on Friday.

Pic credit: Sarat Kumar Patra

The last record holding castle in sand was 45 feet tall while Pattnaik’s sand castle is 48 feet 8 inches tall. He and his team of over 30 students from Sudarshan Sand Art Institute created a stunning sand caste with minute details. Guinness records officials, present on the occasion, immediately approved his sculpture and presented him the certificate at the site of the art work that was created near the Pantha Nivas side of the Puri beach.

Pattnaik had created 1010 Santa Claus sand sculptures during Christmas in 2016 which is was included in Limca Records which took four days and 1000 tonnes of sand.

Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi and Development Commissioner R Balkrishnan were also present on the occasion.