Sudarsan welcomes India, Sri Lanka teams with sand art

Bhubaneswar: Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Monday welcomed India and Sri Lanka teams with a beautiful sand sculpture at Biju Pattnaik International Airport here ahead of first T20I at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack.

The players and support staffs of both teams are slated to arrive in the city this evening for the upcoming T-20 match to be played at Barabati Stadium on December 20.

Sudarsan took to Twitter and wrote, “Welcome to Odisha: My SandArt at Bhubaneswar Airport to Welcome both the teams for next #T20 at Barabati stadium in cuttack, Odisha between India 🇮🇳 and Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 #INDvSL”.

Pattnaik, through his Twitter page, had said that he would create a sand art during the T20 for the first time at Barabati Stadium. He had also visited the stadium recently.