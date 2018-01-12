Sudarsan pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda through sand art

Puri: When tributes pour in on Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, also called Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, renowned Odia sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a huge sand art at Puri sea beach with message “Youth Power, Unite for New India”.

Every year, January 12 is celebrated as National Youth Day (Yuva Diwas) across the country with great pomp and fervour. It was way back in 1984 that the government of India declared January 12 as National Youth Day to commemorate the birthday of Swami Vivekananda, who was a social reformer, philosopher and great thinker. And since then, the day is celebrated with great enthusiasm.

The reason behind birthday of Swami Vivekananda being celebrated as the National Youth Day was to complete the aim of making the future of the country better by motivating youths through lessons derived from the life and ideas of Swami Vivekananda.