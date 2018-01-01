Headlines

Sudarsan Patnaik sets new record with 30 feet high sculpture of Lord Jagannath

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
sand sculpture

Puri: Acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik and his students have made a 30 feet high sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath on the occasion of New Year at Puri sea beach on Sunday, to welcome the New Year.

Claimed the world’s biggest sand art of 30 feet high and 60 feet wide sculpture has turned a centre of attraction for tourists who visited the Pilgrim Town of Puri to on the eve of New Year.

About 800 tonnes of sand was used to create the huge sculpture. The work started on Saturday by Sudarshan and his 40 students.

By the sculpture the artist broken his own record achieved in 2013, when he had created a sculpture of Lord Jagannath that measured 25 ft in height. Alongside, he also created another sand sculpture on the environment with the message “Go Green 2018”.

sand sculpture

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

TB medicine TB medicine
1.6K
Headlines

Girl dies consuming expired TB medicines in Odisha
Railways Railways
1.0K
Headlines

Over 2 lakh vacancies in Railways: Govt
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
877
Headlines

Odisha’s separated twins: Skin grafting carried out on Jaga’s skull

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top