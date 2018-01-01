Sudarsan Patnaik sets new record with 30 feet high sculpture of Lord Jagannath

Puri: Acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik and his students have made a 30 feet high sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath on the occasion of New Year at Puri sea beach on Sunday, to welcome the New Year.

Claimed the world’s biggest sand art of 30 feet high and 60 feet wide sculpture has turned a centre of attraction for tourists who visited the Pilgrim Town of Puri to on the eve of New Year.

About 800 tonnes of sand was used to create the huge sculpture. The work started on Saturday by Sudarshan and his 40 students.

By the sculpture the artist broken his own record achieved in 2013, when he had created a sculpture of Lord Jagannath that measured 25 ft in height. Alongside, he also created another sand sculpture on the environment with the message “Go Green 2018”.