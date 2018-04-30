Submit chargesheet in 15 days: DGP directs in Salepur rape case

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Rajendra Prasad Sharma today directed the investigating officers to frame charges against the accused of Salepur minor rape victim, who breathed her last yesterday while undergoing treatment at SCB Hospital in Cuttack after eight-day-long fight with life, and submit the same in the next 15 days.

Expressing grave concern over the death of the minor girl, the DGP asked the officers to examine every aspect of the case to ensure justice to the bereaved family of the victim.

The top cop also assured that immediate and strict action will be initiated against the accused.

Earlier in the day, expressing deep grief and shock over the tragic death of the minor girl, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the immediate kin of the deceased and promised stern action against the accused.

Speaking in the State Assembly, Naveen said the six-year-old was raped on the night of April 21 in Salepur. The accused was arrested within 24 hours of this terrible incident. The child was given the best medical attention by a team of doctors at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Unfortunately, she died last night.

“Most stringent action against the accused will be taken. A sum of Rs 5 lakh has been given to the immediate kin of the victim. I would like to send my deepest condolence to the bereaved family and again I repeat, I feel deep anguish at this terrible incident,” the Chief Minister added.

On the other hand, members of BJP state unit had staged a mass demonstration at Ram Mandir Square here demanding justice for the victim.

Besides, a seven-member team of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) had met the family members of the rape victim and assured all possible support.

The minor girl was allegedly raped at Jagannathpur village under Salepur block of Cuttack district on the night of April 21.

Villagers rescued the unconscious girl from a school veranda next morning and rushed to a hospital in Salepur. There were injuries and scratches on her head, face, chest and to her private parts.

She was later shifted to the pediatric intensive care unit of SCB Hospital on Monday night as her health condition deteriorated.