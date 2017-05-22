Submission of income certificate not mandatory for Plus II admission

Bhubaneswar: The officials of e-admission department have confirmed that income certificate is not mandatory while submitting the common application form (CAF) for Plus II admissions that started from today.

The head of e-admission department for junior colleges, Mihir Das today clarified that income certificate is not made mandatory for submission during the admission process.

The matter came to light when some colleges across the state denied to accept the applications due to the aforesaid reason.

Das said applicants who do not wish to submit the income certificate can select the ‘others’ option in the CAF, however submission of the certificate would help them to avail the e-scholarships.

Apart from that, an applicant can collect income certificate from revenue officer within 15 days after CAF submission if he/she fails to produce the same while submitting the application form,” he said.

Applicants can apply for the admission into Plus II colleges through either online or offline mode till June 7.