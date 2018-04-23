Stunning pics: Hailstorm drapes Keonjhar in white blanket

Keonjhar: In a rare incident, a heavy hailstorm in Keonjhar draped its landscape in white blanket today. From farmlands, roads and houses were covered with hailstones.

“It was mystic sight to behold. It just felt almost like snowfall. The hailstorm lasted for half an hour today”, said a local resident.

Bringing relief from the scorching heat, the hailstorm also created problems for the farmers as crops in several hectares of land have been damaged.

Sources, said the destruction caused by the brunt of the hailstorm left asbestos roofs damaged.