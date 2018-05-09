Students’ unrest: Ravenshaw University closed sine die

Cuttack: Ravenshaw University was closed sine die following students unrest on Tuesday.

The varsity authorities have asked the students to vacate the campus and hostel by 10 am today.

The decision was taken after hundreds of students of Ravenshaw University staged mass demonstration on the campus and gheraoed the vice chancellor’s office protesting against fee hike and other issues this morning.

The students under the banner of Ravenshaw Chhatra Kriyanusthan Committee were opposing the steep hike in fee and the arbitrary decision taken by the varsity authorities to vacate the hostels by May 28for carrying our renovation work.

They also demanded immediate withdrawal of the university authorities’ decision to introduce compulsory meals for hostel inmates and re-introduction of previous instant examination system for final-year students.