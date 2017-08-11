PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Students’ Union Election: Nomination filing on September 16, voting and results on 23rd

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Higher Education Department today declared its detailed schedule for the students’ union election in Universities and Colleges for the session 2017-18.

According to the schedule, the aspiring candidates for the campus election office bearers will have to file their nominations on 16th September between 9 am to 12 noon, while the scrutiny of nominations will be held between 2 pm to 4 pm on the same day.

While polling process will take place on September 23 in between 8 am to 2 pm, the counting of votes and declaration of final results are scheduled to be done after 2 pm on the same day.

Meanwhile, the meeting on “Why I Stand For” will be held a day before the polling on September 22 and after the declaration of results, the newly elected students’ union office bearers  will take oath during the Oath taking ceremony on September 25.

 

