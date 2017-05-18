Students unearthed 1400-year-old Buddha idol in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: University students have discovered an ancient idol of Lord Buddha with a seven-head snake in the Govindapur area near Banpur in Khordha district. While 80 per cent of the five-foot statue was buried in soil, the face of Lord Buddha with the snake was found outside the ground.

The varsity researchers have sought assistance from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and State Museum for more research on the statue.

The ancient idol was first discovered by Dakhineswar Jena, a student of Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology, under a banyan tree.

After Jena discussed about this with his Assistant Professor Anam Behera, a team of researchers led by Prof Behera and comprising of students Minaketan Sundar Ray and Ramakant Pradhan along with Jena started digging near the tree.

“The statue of Lord Buddha has similarities with the statues discovered earlier from Ratnagiri and Lalitgiri in Jajpur district. This discovery shows that Buddhists were residing in the Banpur area in Khordha district earlier,” said the department professor.