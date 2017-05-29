Headlines

Students stage protest at CBSE office following discrepancy in evaluation

Bhubaneswar: A day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class XII results; more than 200 students staged an agitation in front of the board’s regional office here on Monday demanding re-evaluation following discrepancies in the marks.

Students and parents staged protest at the board’s office alleging that grace marks were not given in most subjects.

While results of several students across Odisha were withheld, a majority discovered that they had failed after the pending scorecards were posted on the CBSE website on Monday. Some students were surprised to find that they got marks in papers that they did not write.

A delegation led by parents’ association convener Sudarsan Das met the authorities who assured to sort out the discrepancies within a week. “Copies of our memorandum will be sent to the CBSE chairman and chief minister Naveen Patnaik. Simultaneously, we will also file petitions in the Orissa High Court tomorrow,” Das said.

