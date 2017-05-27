Students ransack Neelachal Nursing college in city

Bhubaneswar: Nursing students of Neelachal Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here on Friday ransacked a couple of floors of the college alleging irregularities and delay in issuing certificates.

Students of BSC Nursing (2012-16) batch of NIMS, who have already taken their final examinations, are yet waiting to get their provisional certificate, marksheet and registration number which are mandatory while applying for a job.

All though the college was de-affiliated by Utkal University from 2011, the management had kept the fact in dark, alleged the students. Over 50 students staged agitation outside the college campus on the day.

The students have filed a complaint with Kharavel Nagar police in this regard.