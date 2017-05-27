Twin City

Students ransack Neelachal Nursing college in city

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Nursing

Bhubaneswar: Nursing students of Neelachal Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here on Friday ransacked a couple of floors of the college alleging irregularities and delay in issuing certificates.

Students of BSC Nursing (2012-16) batch of NIMS, who have already taken their final examinations, are yet waiting to get their provisional certificate, marksheet and registration number which are mandatory while applying for a job.

All though the college was de-affiliated by Utkal University from 2011, the management had kept the fact in dark, alleged the students. Over 50 students staged agitation outside the college campus on the day.

The students have filed a complaint with Kharavel Nagar police in this regard.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

ITER ITER
2.9K
Headlines

SOA placement row: ITER Dean Rajkishore Hota arrested
sex racket sex racket
1.8K
Latest News Update

Sex racket busted in Jaipur, 10 people held
SOA SOA
1.8K
Headlines

Fake campus placement in SOA, students return empty-handed
observers observers
1.5K
Headlines

BJD appoints senior leaders as party observers for 18 districts
IAF IAF
1.4K
Headlines

IAF Sukhoi-30 aircraft goes missing near China border
To Top