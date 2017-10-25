Students punished for calling cop ‘Mamu’ in Balasore

Balasore: Four students of a private college in Jamusoli in Balasore district were forced to do ‘sit-ups’ as a punishment for calling a police personnel ‘Mamu’ on Tuesday.

Besides, the four students were allegedly beaten up by the police constable, identified as Deepak Pradhan of Jamakunda outpost here.

One of the four students were returning home after attending classes yesterday when Pradhan blew the horn of his bike on his way to Langaleswar. However, one of the four students asked his friends to give way to the cop addressing him as ‘Mamu’ (maternal uncle).

Upon hearing the ‘Mamu’ word, Pradhan lost his cool and made the students do ‘sit-up’. He also threatened the students to spoil their career.

Meanwhile, the Balasore SP has said action will be taken against the constable after a probe into the incident.