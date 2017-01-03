Students’ part admission fees to go to OJEE committee

Bhubaneswar: From now on engineering aspirants in the state will have to pay part admission fees to Odisha Joint Engineering Examination (OJEE) Committee rather than the concerned college of choice, a proposal regarding this was put forward as part of reforms in admission process into engineering courses.

The decision regarding this was taken in a high level meeting chaired by Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan.

It was decided that the deposited part admission fees will remain with the board authorities till the completion of the final and third phase of admission. While until now fees were deposited by students in the colleges of their choices after the first phase of admission.

But with the proposal coming into effect students can change their choice of colleges during three phases of admission and their fees deposited in the board will be refunded if they wanted to withdraw their name from the admission process.

Similarly, the government has decided to give most prominence to filling up vacant seats in colleges with decision to revamp the process by installing ‘rank up gradation’ methodology being the prime target.

“We are observing that a lot of seats are falling vacant and we are taking steps to ensure that the seats are filled up, said Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education department, Sanjay Singh.