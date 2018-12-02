Students’ organizations vow for Bodoland creation

New Delhi: The Bodo students’ organization has asked the BJP government at the centre to take steps for creation of Bodoland or else they will lose their support at the hustings.

The students’ organisation and a rebel group has issued a virtual warning to the BJP that to act or lose their support in 2019 election.

The Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF), an alliance partner in the BJP-led coalition in Assam has, however, brushed aside the threat.

The BPF has made it clear that it will continue to support the BJP. It stressed that a separate Bodoland was not an issue for it.

Media reports said the influential All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Progressive) have vowed to defeat the BJP if it did not take steps for creating of a separate state for Bodos.