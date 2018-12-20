Students of Veterinary Science College protest over irregularities

Bhubaneswar: Tension erupted in College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, as students of the college locked the main gate over alleged irregularities in appointment of Dean.

As per sources, scores of students gathered at the college’s main gate and halted lecturers and other staff from entering the college.

The agitating student alleged that the College sans a permanent Dean since July 1. They have demanded the appointment of a permanent Dean holding a degree in Veterinary science.

They also alleged that the Dean appointed by Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) lacks the qualification required for the post. The agitators levelled violation of Veterinary Society Act allegations against the authorities.