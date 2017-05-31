Headlines

Students intensify stir against CBSE, two officers arrive to probe flaw in evaluation

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
CBSE

Bhubaneswar: The agitation against alleged discrepancies in the CBSE answer sheet evaluation intensified on Wednesday even though two officers from the board arrived at Bhubaneswar to probe the matter, following the direction of Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Resentment prevailed at the regional office of CBSE here as the demonstrating students shouted slogans when deputy director DK Goyal and controller of exam KK Choudhary from New Delhi entered the office for verifying answer sheets and other related documents.

The agitation escalated after a number of affected students from Chattisgarh and West Bengal joined the protest started by their Odisha counterparts. They even demanded for stringent action against the officials involved in the irregularity and submitted applications for re-checking of the answer sheets.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sought the Union Minister’s intervention on Tuesday after receiving complaints against CBSE authorities started pouring in from across the state for ‘faulty’ evaluation of answer sheets.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Dean Dean
8.6K
Headlines

ITER Placement Dean admits involvement of racket in placement scam
private bus private bus
4.3K
Headlines

Private bus catches fire on BBSR-CTC road, all passengers safe
ITER ITER
4.1K
Headlines

SOA placement row: ITER Dean Rajkishore Hota arrested
intensify intensify
2.6K
Headlines

Cyclone Mora to intensify further, Collectors of 4 districts asked to stay alert
cyclonic storm cyclonic storm
1.7K
Headlines

Mora, cyclonic storm to trigger rain, thundershowers in State
To Top