Headlines

Students of ICSE, ISC to have digital versions of marksheets

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
ICSE

New Delhi: ICSE and ISC candidates would now be able to have digital versions of their marksheets and certificates for accessing them anytime and anywhere.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon explained the steps for accessing digital versions of students’ marksheets.

“From this year, the council will also make digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and the pass certificates available to candidates via digilocker in addition to the traditional hard copies,” Arathoon explained.

In addition to this, digitally signed migration certificates will also be made available to ISC candidates.

“The signed documents can be mailed in the same way the hard documents are presented for professional/career reasons.”

“This is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission for a digital India and we know it will be popular among the students as the present young generation is far more tech savvy than you and me,” Arathoon said.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

mothers mothers
7.4K
Entertainment

In Pics Mother’s Day special : Odia actors with their mothers
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
5.3K
Entertainment

AR Rahman offers Satyajeet Jena an internship after a spotless performance
creature creature
2.3K
International

Scientists identify 15m creature washed up on an Indonesian beach
Ransomware Ransomware
1.7K
Headlines

Ransomware Cyber attack first hits Berhampur city hospital in Odisha
Padmalaya Nanda Padmalaya Nanda
1.6K
Entertainment

Naveen wishes luck to Little Miss Universe finalist Padmalaya Nanda
To Top