Students of ICSE, ISC to have digital versions of marksheets

New Delhi: ICSE and ISC candidates would now be able to have digital versions of their marksheets and certificates for accessing them anytime and anywhere.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon explained the steps for accessing digital versions of students’ marksheets.

“From this year, the council will also make digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and the pass certificates available to candidates via digilocker in addition to the traditional hard copies,” Arathoon explained.

In addition to this, digitally signed migration certificates will also be made available to ISC candidates.

“The signed documents can be mailed in the same way the hard documents are presented for professional/career reasons.”

“This is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission for a digital India and we know it will be popular among the students as the present young generation is far more tech savvy than you and me,” Arathoon said.